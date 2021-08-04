There are a lot of truly wireless earbuds to choose from right now and more OEMs are announcing new ones every year. LG has previously announced their updated TONE Free FP series with three models: FP5, FP8, and FP9. Now they have announced the U.S pricing and availability of the LG TONE Free FP8. It’s actually available now on the LG website as well as LG-authorized retailers and has an SRP of $179.99. The other two pairs of earbuds will be available later this August.

The FP8 offers some pretty good specifications and features like the in-demand active noise cancellation, a comfortable in-ear fit, Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, and a UVnano charging case to regularly clean your earbuds. It also now has a 3D Sound Stage which expands your sound and make it more lifelike or like you’re at a sound stage through spatial up-mixing. It also has bigger drivers and diaphragms with silicone edging. In other words, it should sound better including a more powerful bass.

When it comes to taking and making calls, the FP8 gives you a better calling experience since it has three microphones in each earbud. It also makes ambient noise not so intrusive. It has a New Whispering Mode that lets you hold the right earbud closer to your mouth and turn it into a dedicated microphone so you can get call privacy as well as clarity. Meanwhile, Active Noise Canceling neutralizes the ambient noise by creating identical but inaudible sound waves.

The UVnano charging case reduces bacteria on the earbuds as it cleans while you’re charging and it also has medical-grade hypoallergenic eargels which are important during these times. It supports wireless charging and gives you up to 10 hours of battery life and 24 hours if used with the charging case. 5 minutes of quick charging can give you one hour of listening. It also has an IPX4 water-resistance writing and supports a wide range of devices that you can pair it with, including laptops and computers.

You can get the LG TONE Free FP8 now on LG.com and other retailers. The $179.99 price tag is on the mid-range and for something that has ANC, it can be a pretty good deal.