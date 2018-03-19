While they are saying that OLED displays will be the future of smartphones, at present, it does make devices pretty expensive. When LG introduced the V30 with OLED last year, it led the company to lose money for the 11th consecutive quarter. Now market analysts are saying that the Korean OEM will switch back to LCD displays for its upcoming flagship device which may be called the G7. This is purely a cost-cutting measure which should also help make the devices more affordable to consumers.

While OLED displays are more energy efficient and also helps make devices slimmer, it costs 2-3 times more than an LCD panel. And while smartphones are expected to switch to OLED eventually once handsets become foldable, for now, LG has reportedly decided to go back to LCD for its flagship device to cut the cost and make it more affordable as well. What they will be using is the MLCD+ display which will take up 35% less power than the normal LCD and will also have better brightness.

Its OLED display V30 that was released last year wasn’t able to improve smartphone sales of the company. From October-December of 2017, it was the 11th consecutive quarter where the company’s mobile unit lost money. They will be following in the footsteps of Apple in reverting back to LCD display after the US company also failed to sell as many iPhone X units as they were expecting.

LG Display, together with Japan Display, will also reportedly be supplying the the LCD Displays for the upcoming new iPhone variant which they will be focusing on, rather than the OLED ones which will also be released at the same time. LG probably will not be able to afford to sell two variants of its flagship, so it looks like, LCD will be it for the next one.

VIA: The Investor