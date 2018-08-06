How OEMs sometimes name their devices can be very confusing at times, given that they have several devices and lines released in a year. There are even times when they name a device the same as from the previous year and just add the year when it will be released. Case in point: LG has now announced a new device called the LG Q8 (2018), which shouldn’t be confused with the Q8 device released last year. The 2018 version is a cheaper alternative to the V35 ThinQ rather than an upgraded version of the 2017 Q8.

But enough about the confusion as to which is which. What’s more important is to know what the LG Q8 is all about. It has a 6.2” FullVision Display and is powered by the Snapdragon 450 with octa-core CPU at 1.8GHz. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded to up to 2TB (well, on paper) through a microSD card. It has a 3300 mAh capacity QC 3.0-compatible battery and the usual USB-C, Bluetooth, WiFi connectivity.

Camera-wise, it is a bit of a letdown as it only has a single, regular 16MP sensor for its main camera, choosing to forego the wide-angle lens that is characteristic of its flagship devices. The rear camera does have Phase Detection Auto Focus and LED flash, so that’s a slight consolation. The front-facing 5MP camera also has a Super Wide Angle of 100 degrees so groufies are very possible with the Q8 (2018) secondary camera.

One of the selling points of the smartphone is that it comes with a built-in stylus pen. While it might not rival that of the Samsung Galaxy Note line, there are very few smartphones that come with it so this is a good factor to market. It has a feature that lets you write on your screen even when it’s screen off and there are 10 different sounds that you can choose from, mimicking the sound of physical writing or drawing.

The LG Q8 (2018) will come in Aurora Black or Moroccan Blue colors and will have a price tag of around $480. LG Director of the mobile division Ahn Byung-deok said that they are positioning this device as a “new choice for domestic mid-sized smartphones”. No news yet as to which other markets aside from its native South Korea this will become available.

SOURCE: LG