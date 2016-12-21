Having a home theater is a dream for a lot of people. A few years back you would have to shell out a fortune to fulfill this dream, but now there are a lot of relatively affordable devices that you can get to fill up that space, with projectors, speakers, smart appliances, etc. LG will be unveiling a new compact laser projector at the CES next month in Las Vegas. The LG Pro Beam is specifically designed for the “home cinema viewing experience”.

This projector uses an advanced laser engine to give you up to 2,000 lumens, so you can still watch something in your room even if the sun is shining and it is bright. The LG Pro Beam is also slim and sleek, and can even blend in with your room’s decoration. It is the lightest Full HD projector with 2,000 lumens in the market at 4.6 lbs and it is portable enough that you can bring it anywhere.

For audio, you can connect it with any Bluetooth audio product through its innovative Sound Sync Adjustment. Pair it with external speakers or even headphones if you feel like watching on your own. It also has a Wireless Mirroring Feature through Miracast so you can project the content of your smart device onto the screen. It also has the webOS Smart TV platform where you can access several streaming services, depending on your location and the availability.

There aren’t any pricing or availability information yet for the LG Pro Beam. What we know is that they will be showcasing it at the upcoming CES 2017 to be held in Las Vegas on January 3-8.

SOURCE: LG