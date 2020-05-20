The LG Stylo 5 was introduced last year around July but for 2020, the LG Stylo 6 comes early. Image renders surfaced earlier and here’s Boost Mobile sharing the good news that it’s up for purchase. The phone costs only $179.99 exclusive of tax, ready with its 6.8-inch FHD+ FullVision Display, triple rear shooters, and 4000 mAh battery with fast charging. The phone isn’t exactly a direct rival of the Samsung Galaxy Note but it also offers stylus support for work and productivity.

The LG Stylo 6 also comes with a 13MP selfie camera. It offers a decent mobile experience if you’re looking for a new affordable phone or even a secondary mobile device. The 4000mAh battery can last the whole day on standard usage of watching movies, playing mobile games, and checking on your email or social media.

The LG Stylo 6 offers stylus support so you can write on the screen, draw, doodle, take notes, sketch, or even edit. It also features DTS:X 3D Surround so your audio listening experience is next level in 3D sound. On the rear, you can find a capacitive fingerprint reader.

The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) capable phone can be used in key markets where 4G/LTE is offered. This means voice and data can be used at the same time. The budget phone is really affordable but its specs and features work enough to give consumers a worthy smartphone experience.

Boost Mobile offers the LG Stylo 6 sans any annual service contract. It offers 99% nationwide coverage, voice roaming, unlimited music streaming, and mobile hotspot for a minimal fee. You can buy from HERE.