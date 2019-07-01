LG may be careful in its moves right now but we appreciate every phone model that is released. After the LG W series, the LG G8s ThinQ, and making it public of the company’s goals to lead in the 5G arena, here is a new mid-range device in the form of the LG Stylo 5. This is the real LG Stylo 5 and not just the Stylo 4+. We actually had an idea about it when the LG Stylo 5 phone cases surfaced online a couple of weeks ago.

Cricket Wireless has officially announced that the LG Stylo 5 is now available online and in stores. It is the first carrier to release the phone in the Unitted States, as well as, the only one to carry the phone in Platinum Gray and Blonde Rose. The $229.99 phone comes equipped with almost premium specs and boasts of stylus support.

With the stylus support, you can do many things on the phone like draw, color, and write. Taking notes is easier with the Screen-off Memo as you don’t even have to turn on the screen to starting writing. To draw, use Draw Chat to start doodling and expresing your feelings and thoughts.

Other special features include the Pop Lens and Pen Keeper. Magnify the text and see a pop-up message with these features, respectively. Main specs of the smartphone are as follows: 6.2-inch Full HD+ FullVision screen, 3500mAh battery, rear fingerprint reader, max of 32GB onboard storage, and and octa-core processor.

When it comes to imaging, the LG Stylo 5 boasts a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, autofocus, portrait mode, and full HD video recording capabilities. There’s also a 5MP selfie shooter with wide-angle lens. Special imaging features also include Google Lens to visually search and shop, AI Cam for subject recognition, and GIF Capture to easily make GIF files from videos.