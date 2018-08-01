LG needs to do a lot of work for it to reach its target numbers. It has to up its game to ensure its place in the mobile market. It may not be number one but the brand is one of those few that introduces new stuff. It recently rolled out the LG Signature Edition (2018) after the LG V35 ThinQ became an Amazon Prime Exclusive offer. This time around, another LG phone hits Amazon as the latest Prime Exclusive addition: the LG Stylo 4.

The tech giant announced the LG Stylo 4 mid-ranger with stylus back in April. We learned it would hit T-Mobile the following month and even shared with you some fun facts. Well, they’re not exactly fun but just important details about the phone. The mid-range device comes after the LG Stylo 3 Plus that was released last year.

LG’s Stylo line brings this model that even at entry-level, comes equipped with almost premium specs like a 6.2-inch screen with 1080p+ display, 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 32GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion and a 3300mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging tech. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

You can avail of the phone now from Amazon unlocked in Aurora Black. The Prime Exclusive smartphone is compatible with major mobile carriers in the United States such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and of course, T-Mobile.

The LG Stylo 4’s imaging features include a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash and high-speed autofocus, 5MP selfie cam, Portrait mode, Q Lens, wide-angle lens, and AI features. We’re particularly interested in the Q Lens because the flagship LG G and LG V phones have the said feature. This can help you search, shop, and scan for items you may be interested in purchasing.

Audio quality is more than decent with the DTS-X 3D surround technology. The 600 MHz LTE band support is included so you can enjoy fast Internet connectivity when necessary as the standard 4G LTE speed. Other special features include a Stylus pen so you can take advantage of the Pop Memo, Capture+, and Screen off Memo.

From the original listing price of $299, the LG Stylo 4 Amazon Prime Exclusive is now $249. Buy from Amazon and see how the phone stands out.

LG Stylo 4 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450

• Display: 6.2-inches, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio

• Dimensions: 160 x 77.7 x 8.1mm

• Weight: 172g

• Battery: 3300mAh

• RAM: 2GB

• Storage: 32GB

• Cam: 13MP with f/2.4, PDAF, LED flash, panorama, HDR (rear)

• Cam: 5MP (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

SOURCE: Amazon