We’ve been anticipating for the LG Stylus 3. We heard about it and this time, it’s being introduced as the LG Stylo 3. It’s one and the same but with some slight changes in the processor and RAM. Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile have just made the LG Stylo 3 available under different plans. The best one is the Unlimited Gigs plan that brings unlimited talk, text, and streaming of media content like music, videos, and games.

With a $50 monthly fee, you can enjoy unlimited nationwide 4G LTE data which you can use for a lot of things. Add $30 each month for a second line which you can give to any family member. You can get up to five lines as additional.

Boost Mobile is also offering 2GB of 4G/LTE high-speed data and unlimited talk, text and data with Auto-Re-Boost–all for $30. That’s a good deal already and you can even add 1GB or 2GB for extra $5 or $10 each month for additional 4G LTE data.

The LG Stylo 3 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch HD display, 1280 x 720 resolution, fingerprint sensor, 3200 mAh battery, 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 4G LTE/LTE Plus connectivity, 2GB RAM, 16 onboard storage, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front-facing cam. Phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Boost Mobile’s LG Stylo 3 is Mexico-roaming capable so you can enjoy the unlimited plan when you travel to Mexico. It also includes voice roaming and mobile hotspot capability.

