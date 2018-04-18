The smart home game in the United States will be up a notch as LG recently announced its expansion in the country. Most of its smart home appliances are getting chummy with Alexa finally after some time. They are also now ready to support the Google Assistant so you can enjoy both services. This piece of good news makes LG smart devices the first to offer both. The company now has over 100 SmartThinQ devices that are smarter than ever with the voice assistants.

Some of the SmartThinQ appliances receiving such support include the following: refrigerators, air conditioners, vacuums, air purifiers, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers among others. LG’s ecosystem has always been open to other platforms as this allows its smart products to extend its features and functions. Google and Amazon teamed up with LG to ensure that Google Assistant and Alexa will work well and together.

These LG SmartThinQ appliances aim to offer a true smart home experience to help manage people’s lives. They offer utter convenience with less effort. If you have an Android phone, you can simply voice out your requests and commands. With Alexa or Google, you can request your LG smart device to do things for you like maybe turn off over, turn on aircon, stop the dryer, or start the LG robot vacuum.

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA