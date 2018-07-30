LG ended last year by launching the LG Signature Edition. It was a special edition smartphone limited to only 300 units. It arrived after the premium LG V30 and only a few hundreds of lucky LG lovers got to own the phone. We’re assuming all 300 phones were snapped up quickly and the other South Korean tech giant saw the need to release another edition. You see, even if the phone costs around $1,800 (two million won), there are people interested to get something really special.

LG’s premium series now adds this LG Signature Edition (2018). It’s sold only in South Korea complete with a sleek design, high specs, and dual rear cameras. If the premium specs are not enough, then perhaps the pair of Bang & Olufsen (B & O) Beoplay H9i headphones that come with it will convince you it’s worth the price. The pair alone costs KRW 700,000 in Korea–around $620.

The new LG Signature Edition’s price is KRW 1,999,800 which when converted is $1,786–still near the original $1,800 price point. If you live in Korea, you can place your pre-order now until the 13th of August. The device boasts a large 6-inch QHD+ screen with 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 538ppi pixel density, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, Adreno 630 GPU, 6GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB max, and a 3300mAh with wireless charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

When it comes to imaging, the smartphone sports dual 16MP rear cameras with f/1.6 aperture and 71-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture with 107-degree super-wide-angle lens, respectively. Premium audio experience is guaranteed by DTS: X 3D Surround Sound and Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

The pricey phone may be ready to resist some dust and water with its IP68 rating. There’s also the standard features like Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, NFC, AND USB Type-C. The material of the LG Signature Edition (2018) includes a lot of metal, hard glass, and a Zirconium Ceramic back cover. We believe the phone is durable and scratch-free because of the rear cover. There’s no notch and we can’t consider it bezel-less yet. At the back, you see a fingerprint sensor and horizontal dual cameras with flash.

SOURCE: LG