Two more weeks before the year is over. Techies usually look forward to the new year because it means new gadgets and technologies to uncover. The first biggest tech event of the year will be the CES 2018. We’ve been seeing upcoming mobile devices but we’re excited to know what Samsung and LG will introduce. We’re expecting the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be teased apart from the Galaxy A5 (2018). We have no idea what LG will be showing off but now we’ve got news a new K phone will be revealed.

The K series features budget-friendly mid-range phones that already features LG Pay. The latter is a service usually found in high-end LG G and V devices but the other South Korean tech giant decided to add it to the G phones. One of the first K phones to be revealed next month is the K10 which will be equipped with a 5.3-inch Full HD screen, 32GB onboard storage, and 3GB RAM. Interestingly, this K10 will be part of the X series in its home country.

Samsung will show off the Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus aside from a peek into the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The Galaxy A8 series is said to have a 3.5mm earphone jack, USB Type C Charging Port, fingerprint recognition, and Samsung Pay. The bigger Galaxy A8 Plus will have a 6-inch super AMOLED screen.

The LG K and Samsung Galaxy A phones are mainly targeted for emerging regions like India and South America. The CES is usually a place where the companies can see the responses of the consumers on the devices on display. Hopefully, the public’s reaction will help them consider what to do once the next premium models are ready for official roll-out.

