If we get official statements from all the major OEMs that they are not in the practice of slowing down older phones, then Apple will have lost another PR battle. We got confirmation from HTC and Motorola yesterday, and today we now have LG and Samsung also saying that they have never done this for their older devices. While Apple is trying to redeem themselves in the eyes of their customers, Android users are probably patting themselves on the back.

Samsung’s official statement says that their top priority has always been product quality (former Note 7 users probably smirk at that) and so they do not reduce CPU performance of their older devices. The battery life of Samsung devices are “extended” through their multi-layer safety measures, and none of them involve software updates that would affect the performance of their smartphones.

Meanwhile, LG simply said, “Never have, never will” which we will take as a promise that they will not be doing this anytime in the future. They also said that they care what their customers think, which apparently Apple failed to do so with this whole brouhaha. Statements from HTC and Motorola also confirmed that this is not a common practice in the industry.

Meanwhile, Apple is trying to save face by sending a long email to all its users, explaining the whole situation and how it came about. They’re also offering a battery replacement program for iPhone 6 users that have already aged to a point where it needs to be replaced. Customers will only have to pay $29 for this battery. Let’s see if this is enough to quell the anger of iPhone users, some of whom have already filed lawsuits against them.

VIA: Phone Arena