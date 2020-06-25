There are now a lot of truly wireless earbuds out in the market, some at great quality while some are the “you get what you paid for” quality. But probably none of them are able to clean themselves. LG has announced two new pairs of truly wireless earbuds: the TONE Free HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6, both arriving with Meridian Audio support. The more expensive of the two earbuds come with a UVNano charging case which will disinfect the buds through ultra-violet light.

Both models of the TONE earbuds are almost identical when it comes to most of their specs. They come with the Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) technology from Meridian Audio, which LG has partnered with for a few years now. This means the audio you hear from the earbuds is similar to the experience of listening on a loudspeaker, with a more immersive listening experience. It comes with 55mAh battery for each bud and the charging case has 390 mAh.

The earbuds come with four EQ sound settings that you can adjust: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances. While it doesn’t come with Active Noise Cancellation, it does give users noise isolation with the “snug-fitting eartips” and the Ambient Sound Mode so you can hear what’s around you when you press a button.

The difference of the higher-end TONE Free HBS-FN6 is that it comes with a UVnano charging case and a self-cleaning feature. It will disinfect your earbuds while you charge, using UV light. They say it will eliminate 99.9% of E. Coli and S. Aureus from your earbuds’ ” non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel and inner mesh.” Those who are concerned with bacteria getting into their ears will love this feature.

They both come with IPX4 rating and have touch commands on each of then earbuds. There are no details yet as to the price range and release date for the two models but they did say it will be available in certain European and American markets starting next month.