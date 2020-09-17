We didn’t see this one coming since the LG Wing has caught most of our attention. After showing off the T-shaped smartphone with a secondary display that swivels, LG has also released a new low-cost phone under the LG Q series. The last one we remember was the LG Q Stylus from two years ago. Today, the LG Q31 is introduced as the latest affordable phone from the South Korean tech company. It will be available in its native country from the top three mobile carriers.

The official launch will be on September 25. The price is very affordable at only 209,000 won which is about $178 in the US. A sub-$200 phone is always welcome in the market so consumers have more options.

The LG Q31 will be the most affordable smartphone from the company this year. We’re not sure if more devices will be revealed by the LG Wing and LG Velvet are already worthy alternatives. The metallic silver phone boasts a decent 5.7-inch display with a U-notch for the 5MP selfie camera. It is powered by 3GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery. There is a dual rear camera system with 13MP and 5MP wide-angle lens. The 32GB onboard storage can be extended up to 2TB with a microSD card slot.

Don’t be surprised but the budget-friendly LG Q31 has passed the US Department of Defense’s military standard. This means it can withstand the test of time, high temperature, lower temperature, drop, vibration, shock, and even humidity. It can be used for military operations with the necessary features and functions available. Its size is compact so it’s also ideal to be a secondary phone or to be the first-ever smartphone for your children.