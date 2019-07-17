It may be a bit late to the mobile payment platform but LG is finally launching their very own app to enable users to leave their wallets at home. LG Pay is now available in the Korean OEM’s newest smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ. It will also soon be supported in some of their newer devices like the LG V50 ThinQTM5G, LG V40 ThinQTM, LG G7 ThinQTM and LG V35 ThinQTM.

Other future flagship smartphones will also have LG Pay when they launch.

LG Pay lets you have contactless payments through near-field communications (NFC) readers and wireless magnetic communications (WMC) at magnetic stripe terminal. This means that you can use it to pay at any store that accepts MasterCard and Visa as long as your cards and bank accounts are connected with Chase, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, State Employees’ Credit Union (North Carolina), U.S. Bank and Virginia Credit Union. You can also add your loyalty cards to the app so you can leave even those cards at home.

LG is also partnering with Swych so that their digital gifting service will also be enabled on the LG Pay app. You’ll be able to buy and send gift cards from supported retail stores and restaurants. Those who receive your digital gift will be able to “switch” or “swych” the gift cards with merchants who are included in their gift card catalog. Digital gifting services aren’t that big yet but having a convenient way of sending digital gift cards is an advantage that LG Pay has over its competitors.

The app also has something called LG PayQuick which lets you swipe up from your phone screen so you can make, well, quicker payments that they promise are also more secure. You can also use voice commands to launch your app for a more convenient way of paying for your purchases.

LG Pay is now available for the LG G8 ThinQ and will soon be available for download in the other aforementioned devices. Let’s see if it gets any traction since after all, we already have Google Pay and other platforms.