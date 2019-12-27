We’re not expecting more LG phones in 2020 but definitely, the company will still introduce new devices. We mentioned LG may be unveiling a dual-screen V60 ThinQ 5G at MWC 2020. Also next year, Android 10 OS update will be coming to some LG phones. The last LG phone model we featured was the LG G8X ThinQ with the LG Dual Screen. Today, we’re hearing about the LG Neon Plus that will be available from AT&T. We’re not sure if it’s mid-range or premium but a new LG Neon phone is always welcome.

You see, the LG Neon line has been used before but they weren’t Android phones. They are regular phones that offer basic calling and SMS from AT&T. The latter will still be offering the new LG Neon Plus but this time, it will run on Android.

It appears to be another budget phone but with very decent specs and features. It will include Google Assistant, micro USB port and charging, headphone jack, 8MP rear camera with a flash, 5MP selfie shooter, and a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. No information on pricing, availability, storage, RAM, processor, plus screen size yet but expect related info will be leaked.

We’re thinking of a CES 2020 or a Mobile World Congress launch. But then LG is more likely to introduce mid-range devices earlier at the CES while MWC is reserved for the premium flagship series. We’re still looking forward to the LG G9 flagship. The ThinQ brand may still be used and may be joined by 5G connectivity and more.