For those times when you want a lot of people to watch that awesome video clip or episode or movie that you have stored in your smartphone but you don’t want them hovering over you and your device, a portable projector would probably be pretty handy at the moment. There are several ones out there, but if you trust the quality of LG products, you might want to wait as they will unveil the LG MiniBeam at the upcoming IFA 2017 in Berlin happening in a couple of weeks.

The LG MiniBeam is a portable HD projector with a built-in battery that can let you watch at least two full-length movies even when it’s not plugged in. The 9000 mAh battery can run for up to four hours and then can be recharged through its USB Type- cable. The cable also allows the projector to be connected and mirror other devices like your smartphone or laptop. You will be able to project whatever you want yourself and/or other people to watch wherever you are.

The MiniBeam also has Multi-Angle projection so you can tilt it up to 70 degrees so even without a tripod, you will be able to display the video high on the wall and even on the ceiling if you wanted it to. And of course what is video without sound? It can send an audio signal to any wireless speaker that has Bluetooth connectivity, from wireless speakers to smartphones and even to car audio systems.

There is no news yet on the pricing and availability of the LG MiniBeam portable projector but you can check it out if you’re going to IFA, from September 1-6 at Messe Berlin. They are also launching another projector called the LH ProBEAM UST, a home projector that can beam 1080p videos.

SOURCE: LG