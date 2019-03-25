LG knows very well that you need to create goodwill among the influencers right now, if you don’t have any major celebrity endorsers presently. And that’s exactly what they did at the Mobile World Congress last month when they brought a Creators Studio that helped out YouTubers, vloggers, and other social media content creators to make their videos and content in the middle of the busy trade show. Of course, this was their way to help push their newest phones as well, the LG G8ThinQ and LG V50ThinQ 5G.

The Creators Studio gave an opportunity for the content creators to shoot their video content even in the midst of the “largest mobile-related tech conference in the world.” But the main purpose, of course, is to show off their two new flagship devices that are being marketed to video content creators, which, if you didn’t know it just yet, is one of the biggest producers of content being consumed by the market.

So providing a sort of workspace for these vloggers and social media influencers is a good tactic for LG. During the entire conference, 24 content creators stopped by to create and produce their material. There were a total of 30 videos created out of this studio, so that means 30 videos with LG branding are now floating on the Internet. This includes videos from US-based tech reviewer Joshua Vergara, lifestyle influencer Kenneth Albert, and Barcelona-based tech reviewer Marc Corredera.

Now as to whether these videos will translate to sales of their flagship devices remains to be seen of course. LG will probably try to recreate this Creators Studio experience at other events and major trade shows to continue to court these influencers who in turn may just push LG to the consciousness of consumers.

