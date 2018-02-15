LG is launching a new variant of the V30 at the Mobile World Congress. It will be ready with new AI features and more. Before that happens, you may want to check out the Raspberry Rose version of the smartphone. We’re not telling you to buy because you can actually get not just one but several LG V30s for you and your loved ones. LG USA has an ongoing promo, giving away ten of those premium phones. All you need to is do an RT (retweet) for a chance to win. Retweet the post on Twitter or repost on Facebook with a #BeMineLGV30 hashtag by February 15. Wait for the announcement and see if you’re one of the lucky winners.

Rules of the #BeMineLGV30 Sweepstakes are posted on the company’s official Facebook Page. No need to purchase a phone, just do a retweet or repost. Buying a phone or a payment of any sort will not increase chances of winning so don’t bother. Cross your fingers that your stars will align.

Make sure your Twitter account is not protected as private accounts won’t be included. This promo is only for those who live in the United States at least 18 years old. The Sweepstakes started on February 12 and will end on February 17, Saturday at 12:59:00 PM ET.

Take note of the five entry periods as listed below. Thirty (30) grand prize winners across Twitter and Facebook will be drawn.

