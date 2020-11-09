LG has not been very competitive in the smartphone arena in India lately. To put itself back in contention, LG has launched a trio of new budget handsets in the country. These smartphones include the LG W11, LG W31, and LG W31+ which are successors to LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro launched in mid last year. All the three new smartphones are dual SIM, have a FullVision display, and a dedicated Google Assistant button, which is now becoming a common sight in many affordable smartphones from various OEMs.

LG 31+

LG 31+ has a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, it runs Android 10 out of the box. The phone comes in one memory configuration comprising 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card.

For optics the phone has triple camera module including 13MP primary sensor with PDAF. Other cameras on the rear are 5MP wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor. On the front you get 8MP selfie camera. The phone with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is powered by 4,000mAh battery. LG 31+ is priced at Rs. 11,990 ($160).

LG W31

LG W31 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display and features the same MediaTek Helio P22 processor under the hood. Available in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage (expandable using microSD card), the smartphone runs Android 10 and has a triple camera setup on the back.

On the back you get 13MP primary camera also with PDAF support, alongside are 5MP wide-angle and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 8-megapixel. Also with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone is powered by 4,000mAh battery. LG W31 is priced at Rs. 10,990 ($145).

LG W11

Also with a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display, LGW11 is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM + 32GB internal storage with support of microSD card. For optics, the smartphone comes with 13MP camera with PDFA and a 2MP wide-angle lens. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The 4G smartphone has 4,000mAh battery. LG W11 costs Rs. 9,490 ($130).