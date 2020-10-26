It was just earlier this year when LG released their truly wireless earphones, the LG Tone Free FN6. But since some of the most requested features weren’t present there, the Korean OEM has surprisingly released a new “sibling” to it – the LG HBS-FN7 or the LG Tone Free FN7. And sure enough, it now comes with Active Noise Cancellation, building on the passive noise cancellation of the previous earbuds. And since we live in a pandemic, it also comes with a UVNano charging case.

Active Noise Cancellation is one of the most popular features that people are looking for in wireless earphones and so LG has added this feature to a new version of their previous earbuds. The Tone Free FN7 has three microphones in each earbud that is able to neutralize the external sounds coming from all directions. And to make sure minimal external noise is able to get in, it has adjustable ear gels with a twist-fix Vortex Ribs design that brings a tighter in-ear seal.

Sound quality-wise, it also brings technology from LG’s partner, Meridian Audio. They bring you EQ settings in the LG Tone Free app including four customized presets: Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost, and Treble Boost. You can choose the presets, depending on what kind of audio you’re listening to. The earbuds also come with high-quality silicone-infused drivers as well as metal layers and texture dampers for those mid-high frequencies.

And since now we’re all about cleaning devices to help fight COVID-19, the UVnano charging case that comes with the FN7 is pretty interesting. The ultraviolet light helps keep your ears cleaner by killing 99.9% of E.coli and S. Aureus bacteria from the inner mesh o the earbuds. And the LED lighting at the top of the case helps you monitor both the charging levels and the UVnano status.

For now, the LG Tone Free FN7 is available only in South Korea but will soon be available in other markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It’s priced at KRW 219,000 which is around $190, which is slightly more expensive than the previous earbuds due to the ANC feature.