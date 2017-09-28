Of all the extra or bonus features that you would wish for in a smartphone, making it mosquito repellant may not be even on the horizon. And yet, that is exactly what LG is releasing with their LG K7i Mosquito Away smartphone, now available in India, where mosquito bites are apparently a major concern. It claims that it doesn’t emit any harmful radiation and instead uses sound wave technology to keep those mosquitoes away. However, the smartphone itself isn’t really something to write home about.

Well, if your major concern is to have a device that will prevent mosquito bites on your child (or you, yourself), then you probably wouldn’t mind that the specs aren’t that great. It has a 5-inch, 1280 x 720 resolution display and is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and it has a 2500 mAh battery. Camera-wise, it has an 8MP main shooter and a 5MP front-facing one. So yeah, it’s not really a smartphone you dream of having.

As for the mosquito repellant feature, it really is probably more of a marketing gimmick. The ultrasound waves are supposed to be keeping your skin and blood free from the insects, without using harmful chemicals. But some studies have shown that the ultrasound mosquito repellant devices are not actually useful and are not recommended.

But that’s what LG is going for with this device, so let’s see if they will bite (pun intended) in India, where it will be released. It has a 7990 rupee price tag (around $121) so you’re not really paying for something premium.

SOURCE: LG