The MWC 2019 is happening. The next few days will be busy with dozens of important launchers. Samsung will be making an early announcement with the Unpacked event while LG is showcasing new products in Barcelona. Press releases are being published early like this one for the new LG K and LG Q phones. The new devices from the mid-range series have been designed with the solid basics but with impressive features and functions. Before the LG Q8 ThinQ and the LG V50 ThinQ are revealed, LG is showcasing the new mid-range smartphones that offer advanced user experience and affordable prices.

These three smartphones will join the premium flagships from LG. Of course, these are more consumer-friendly when it comes to pricing, design, features, and technologies.

The LG K40, LG K50, and the LG Q60 all offer large displays at 5.7-inch and 6.26-inches for the last two models. The K50 and Q60 are almost similar with the waterdrop notch and the same size of the FullVision display.

All phones deliver AI functions. The AI CAM can recognize objects and recommend shooting mode. There’s a Google Assistant button for quick access to information and other functions.

Audio quality isn’t compromised even if they are mid-range devices, thanks to DTS:X 3D Surround Sound which is best “heard” via earphones.

Camera performance and battery life are better than most smartphones within the same category. The LG Q60 already comes with triple rear shooters: 16MP with PDAF + 5MP Super Wide Angle + 2MP Depth Sensor.

The LG K40 only has a 3000mAh battery while the other two sport a 3500mAh battery. A single charge of these phones is enough to give you a full-day battery.

Let’s take a look at the specs:



LG K40. 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ FullVision Display, 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD (up to 2TB), 16MP rear camera with PDAF, 8MP selfie shooter with LED flash, 3000mAh battery, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, AI CAM, Fingerprint Sensor, MIL-STD 810G rating, Google Assistant Button, and LTE/3G/2G connectivity options.



LG K50. 6.26-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display, 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD (up to 2TB), dual rear 13MP PDAF with 2MP with Depth Sensor cameras, 13MP selfie shooter, 3500mAh battery, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, AI CAM, Fingerprint Sensor, MIL-STD 810G rating, Google Assistant Button, and LTE/3G/2G connectivity options.



LG Q60. Same with LG K50 except for the 64GB onboard storage and the triple rear cameras (6MP PDAF/ 2MP with Depth Sensor/ 5MP Super Wide Angle)

SOURCE: LG Newsroom