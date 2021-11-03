LG may have bowed out of the mobile business but the South Korean tech company is still alive. We won’t expect any new smartphones or tablets from the brand but we can anticipate for new technologies and more smart products. When it comes to the automotive industry, it wants to get in by introducing a new vehicle infotainment system. This new product will be available first in the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric. The latter was recently shown off at the IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Germany.

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is launching with the LG IVI system. It’s an advanced system that is actually based Google Android Automotiv. It was developed by LG and Renault. LG took advantage of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) to build the software which is a first from the company.

With Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), LG was able to come up with a new product faster as the company adopts agile methodologies. This includes new principles and processes that work with better efficiency. As a result, the LG IVI system is expected to deliver convenience-enhancing features to any vehicle. It can make the car smarter in many ways.

For one, you can get OS update over-the-air. You can also check the charging status of your vehicle remotely with the IVI system. At launch, it’s based on Android 10. It has already received a Google Automotive Services (GAS) certification so you know it’s ready for the road and make your driving “smarter” than ever.

LG Vehicle component Solutions Company President Dr. Kim Jin-yong has this to say about the LG IVI System, “Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing demand for stable, advanced and user-friendly automotive software platforms. Through continuous innovation and collaboration with expert partners such as Renault, LG is committed to delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences and further strengthening our position as a solutions provider for the global auto industry.”

Feel free to access a number of Google apps and services. Access via the Center Information Display (CID) your Google Play, Google Maps, or the Google Assistant. This one comes with a Human Machine Interface (HMI) that is intuitive and easy to use.

We believe the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is only the first. More vehicles will be equipped with the LG IVI system from other car makers.