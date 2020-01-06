LG has been silent in the past few weeks. We’ve been anticipating for the LG Neon Plus from AT&T and that V60 ThinQ 5G that may be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) next month in Barcelona. The latest major device it introduced was the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen which we reviewed. For the consumers, the company also launched the LG Proactive Customer Care for Wi-Fi-enabled appliances. Well, it’s not really not doing anything but not much is being shared about its next flagship phone.

The LG G8 will be followed by the LG G9. We’re assuming this is another ThinQ phone. Nothing has been confirmed yet but we have got image renders of the LG G9. As with any renders, the photos are from a designer’s imagination based on rumors and speculations and even previous models.

Check out the 360-degree video render of the next-gen LG G9 ThinQ:

The upcoming phone is said to arrive in these dimensions: 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm and 9.4mm with the camera bump. There appears to be a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and power and volume buttons on the left edge. The SIM card slot is on the top edge. On the right is a Google Assistant button.

The set of images by CashKaro and OnLeaks shows a new phone with an almost zero bezels. The display will be large at 6.7-inch to 6.9-inches. An on-screen fingerprint sensor will also be available plus a camera hole for the selfie shooter. A quad-camera system on the rear can be expected with a dual flash setup.