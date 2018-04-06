The next LG G smartphone will be known as the LG G7 ThinQ. We’re certain about this and the next-gen premium flagship phone is expected to be announced late April and will be released the following week which is May already. A set of screengrabs and exclusive photos were recently shared with TechRadar, showing us the LG G7 ThinQ name. We’re assuming the phone is already being tested in the US where it’s been spotted in the wild a few times already.

The LG G7 ThinQ phone is said to have a 6.1-inch screen. The device with model number LG-G710TM may roll out next month with a notch, an almost bezel-free screen, and a power button on the right. Since this will be another ThinQ-powered phone, we’re guessing it will have some features similar to the LG V30S ThinQ. There could be an AI button that may remind you of the Bixby button on a Samsung Galaxy unit. There is a possibility of remapping the button but we won’t be surprised if that is disabled at launch.

So far, we know the LG G7 ThinQ will boast a 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Qualcomm processor is powerful but the RAM and memory could be better so it may compete with the upcoming premium flagship devices like the OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The phone has been spotted on AnTuTu with a high score of 252,473. That may still change once the OS is updated.

VIA: TechRadar