The LG G7 FIT was introduced to us last year. It was said to arrive in global key markets with a competitive price. It is one of the several LG G7 variants released by the other South Korean tech giants. The phone was show off during the IFA 2018 together with the LG G7 One. We knew the G7 Fit would be out with a competitive price since it’s just a mid-range device. The Android phone is now available in the United States via Best Buy with a pretty good deal.

Best Buy lists the smartphone with a $429.99 price tag. You can also get it for $35.84 per month with a 12-month financing plan. This includes the free 3 months of SiriusXM streaming.

Contrary to the word “Fit” in the name, the LG G7 Fit isn’t targeted for the fitness and health buffs. It’s a mid-range variant of the LG G7 with almost the same features but lower specs.

The phone only runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Some features were retained though like the AI CAM, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, and Boombox Speaker.

If you may remember, LG once described the phone with “flagship-level intelligent features at exceptional price points”. The phone is available in Aurora Black and Platinum Gray.

Here is a rundown of the LG G7 Fit Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC

• Display: 6.1-inch QHD+. 19.5:9 FullVision, 3120 x 1440 resolution, Super Bright Display

• Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

• Weight: 160g

• Battery: 3000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology

• RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

• Storage: 32GB UFS 2.1 (expandable)

• Cam: 16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°)

• Cam: 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)

• Connectivity: LTE/3G/2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

• Others: New Second Screen, AI CAM, Boombox Speaker, Google Lens, QLens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, HDR10, Face Recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, FM Radio, MIL-STD 810G Compliant

SOURCE: Best Buy