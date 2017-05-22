We can all agree that the LG G6 is one great phone. It’s the closest rival of the Samsung Galaxy S8 even if it has an older processor. In our official review, we noted that the 18:9 screen would be ushering in a new trend coupled with the dual cameras. For one, there’s the LG G6 Camera App that has been enhanced to offer a better imaging tech and high quality results in almost all lighting conditions.

Over at XDA (where else?), one developer managed to port the native camera app from the LG G6 to the old LG G5. Some bugs have been fixed as well but once the app is installed, the camera should work the same way on the G5 as it does on the new G6.

You need to root the LG G6 if you want this to work. We’re not sure how many people will want that but as you know in the Android community, many are willing to take the risk just so they can personalize their devices or add new features. We often do things on our own risk but that’s it, we should be willing to take the possible consequences if and when something happens to the phone or system.

On your LG G5, run the Fulmics ROM to make this work. Note that the file must be flashed in the recovery to replace the stock camera on your phone. It still includes all the G5 features include the Manuarl VIdeo mode, GIF encoder, and resizing.

VIA: XDA Developers