The recently announced LG G6+ is a more premium version of the current flagship, the LG G6. Now you have an official product video from the OEM, out on their official social media channels. It’s only 30 seconds so you don’t really get much detail about what the phone is. But you do see the two new colors, Marine Blue and Terra Gold in all their glory, as well as see them in action against dust and water (if you didn’t get it yet, it is dust and water resistant).

Since the G6+ is more premium, there are also better specs on this than its predecessor. You now get 128GB of internal storage, which is pretty good for a device that you will probably be using a lot. You will also now have wireless charging and also the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC as the standard audio technology. They were only previously available in certain regions. The smartphone also comes with a B&O Play earphones so you can maximize that awesome audio in your ears.

The phone also comes with other new software features, like Face Print to unlock your device using your, well, face, Google Awareness API, and Covered Lens warning. But these features will also be eventually added to the LG G6 through a software update, so you G6+ owners will only enjoy it exclusively for a few days or weeks.

The 30-second video does a good job of showing off the LG G6+, so it might attract people who are looking for a new flagship device. If the reviews are as good as the video, then LG has a new winner.