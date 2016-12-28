If a brand drops the price of their device at almost half in less than a year it’s been in the market, what does that mean? It can be that they’re readying for the release of a brand new product, specifically a flagship. Or it could be part of the company’s goodwill and promotional efforts for the holidays. Or it can also be that it’s not selling as well as expected, despite much hype. Whatever the reason, if you think the modular LG G5 should be your next phone buy, you will now be able to get it at just $349.

To avail of this huge discount for the smartphone, you should AT&T and Verizon and if you don’t want a contract, then you can buy it from Best Buy. While a good discount is always welcome for thrifty shoppers, you can’t help but wonder how come the price dropped that low, from the original $650 when it first came out earlier this year. Looking at some reddit threads about it, it seems that some are not too crazy about the quality of the device, even if on paper, it should have been more popular.

The LG G5 has a 5.3-inch 1440x256o pixel display and runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 820. It has 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded through a microSD slot. Camera-wise, it has a 16MP dual camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. But of course the supposed selling point of this smartphone is its modular design which should give you more flexibility to attach different accessories to it. Of course, you had to buy said accessories and they were also expensive.

So if you’re thinking of taking LG up on their $349 offer, make sure you do proper research first to see if this smartphone is for you. Although, if you compare it to other ones in the same price range, then this should be good enough and it is a flagship after all.

VIA: Reddit