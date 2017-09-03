We’ve known for around month now that LG was about to release a new tablet but now it’s official. The LG G Pad X2 8.0 is now available through T-Mobile (yes, they posted a support page for this ahead of time) and it even comes with the Plus Pack, a battery and speaker and tablet stand, all in one. So if you’re in the market for a mid-ranger and you’re interested in the Plus Pack that comes with it, you might want to check out T-Mobile’s offer.

The LG G Pad X2 8.0 has an 8” Full HD display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon octa-core processor. It has 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB with a micro SD card. It has 5MP shooters for both the front and back and can record videos in 1080p. It supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4,2, etc. It will be shipping with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, but eventually, hopefully, will update to Oreo. It only has 2900 mAh battery but there’s a solution to that with the Plus Pack.

This is a box that can be attached to the back of the tablet through magnetic pogo pins. It will expand your device’s battery up to 6300mAh. It can also function as stereo speakers and a kick stand in case you need to prop it up for viewing or for working on the tablet. It has a full-sized USB port so you can connect other devices to it and is useful while traveling.

You can avail of the LG G Pad X2 8.0 together with the Plus Pack on T-Mobile. You can get it at $240 or you can also avail of the carrier’s installment plan. It comes with a $25 SIM starter kit so you can use the carrier’s LTE data.

