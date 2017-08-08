We haven’t seen a new LG tablet in a while, so this leak about the possibly upcoming LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus is a refreshing sight. It’s a mouthful to say all at once though, but it’s basically an update to the older LG G Pad models.

T-Mobile either didn’t care or just wanted to leak the details about the LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus. Try saying the name again and again so that you’ll get the hang of it. We have the specs written out on T-Mobile’s support site, but it’s basically a midrange tablet, with the optional dock accessory.

The tablet will have an 8-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) display powered by a yet undetermined 1.4GHz octa-core processor. That will be supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and the tablet will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Since this will be a T-Mobile device, you can expect 4G LTE connectivity as well.

What T-Mobile hopes would be a selling point is the dock that doubles as a stand. The dock provides an extra 4,400mAh of battery power, a USB port, and stereo speakers. There is no launch date for this device yet, and no pricing for now.

SOURCE: T-Mobile