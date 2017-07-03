LG may be prepping for the upcoming premium flagship V30 to be released in a few weeks and the G7 for next year but the company has also been working on a new tablet PC. The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE is the latest addition to the South Korean tech giant’s lineup of mid-range tablets. The device comes with an affordable price but with decent features and specs. The tablet is also impressive with its very lightweight build so you can easily bring it anywhere with you.

LG said the tablet is as light as a softdrink can at only 290 grams. This LTE-enabled tablet sports an 8-inch FHD screen, mid-range 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (2TB max), 5MP main camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. These specs make the tablet powerful enough for basic tablet use for web browsing, social media network, and some light work while you are on-the-go.

The new LG G Pad already runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS. In South Korea, it will be sold for 352,000 Korean Won which is about $307 in the United States. You can avail of the tablet from LG U+. The latter is the official cellular carrier by LG that is operating in its home country.



LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LT Key Specs:

• OS: Android Nougat

• Processor: Octa core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435

• Display: 8.0 inch FHD IPS, 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 216.2 x 127.0 x 6.9mm

• Weight: 290g

• Battery: 3,000mAh

• RAM: 2GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB

• Cam: 5MP (rear)

• Cam: 5MP (front)

• Connectivity: LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, Miracast, GPS, micro USB

SOURCE: LG