It’s been a while since the LG G Pad was mentioned here. It was almost two years ago when budget tablet LG G Pad F2 8.0 was featured after the arrival of the LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus and LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE. Before we get confused with the names, just know the other South Korean tech giant is working on a new Android tablet. It’s supposed to be good news but we heard the device would be powered by an old processor.

By old, we mean a three-year-old chipset. In the coming months, we may see the LG G Pad 5 as the latest from LG. To be honest, we’re surprised about this because LG phones aren’t really making money so why release an Android tablet.

There is still a tablet market but it’s not really significant. With smartphones getting larger than ever, some people think there is no need for a slate. Samsung is the current leader when it comes to Android tablets and we don’t think LG can easily penetrate the market.

The LG G Pad 5‘s specs may not even be that impressive. Rumor has it features will not be at par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (2018). It could compete though with the Galaxy Tab S5e which is really a basic tablet.

We’re not expecting high specs and advanced features but, at least, LG should consider offering a very attractive price point. If it can’t beat the new tablets when it comes to hardware, then maybe let’s just talk about the price. Mid-range may not be enough. The LG Android tablet could be considered as budget-friendly phones most people can afford.