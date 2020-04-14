It’s not every day that a mid-range tablet makes headlines. LG G Pad 5 is now available on T-Mobile and it being talked about at length. Interestingly, you can get it at $12.50 per month for 24 months, no down or tax. If installments are not your way, you can pay $299.99 upfront and get home the tablet. Featuring a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, the G Pad 5 is not a tablet to die for, but for the modest price tag, it could lure in some takers.

Launched last year, the G Pad 5 also comes through another route on T-Mobile. In addition to the discussed installment and retail price, one can also get the LG tablet for free through a special deal. To be eligible for the offer, you will have to add a 6GB or higher mobile internet line and buy the G Pad 5 on the monthly installment plan. T-Mobile will then provide you 24 monthly bill credits totaling the value of the device. The billing credits will be applied one or two billing cycles after the purchase.

Given its price, it’s unfitting to expect premium specs and features on the G Pad 5. The rectangular model with a notch camera on the thickish bezel display has rounded corners and measures 247.2 x 150.7 x 8mm. Despite the hefty 8,200 mAh battery, the LG tablet weighs just under 500g – at 498g. Do not accept anything great in the photography department from this tablet. It just has two regular cameras – an 8-megapixel shooter on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera – there is no LED flash on either side.

For other notable specs, the tablet has 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage with microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 512GB. It features a fingerprint scanner for quick access and security, supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and runs Android 9 Pie topped by LG’s UI. A Type-C slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and two speakers are present on this 4G LTE tablet available in silver color.