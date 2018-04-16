It was in March 2017 when LG first rolled out the first Fortune phone. It wasn’t a “Fortune Cookie” because it was only powered by Android Marshmallow but the device is a mid-range unit good enough for basic mobile use. Cricket Wireless introduced the phone and it’s no different this year as the next-gen LG Fortune 2 is also readily available from the network. The device was released over the weekend, on April 13, complete with almost premium specs and features plus a stylish design but sans the high price tag.

The new LG Fortune 2 can be availed for only $99 online and in retail stores. The phone comes equipped with a 5-inch HD screen, 16GB onboard storage, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 5MP selfie camera with Gesture Shot and Auto Shot. The LG phone features Smart Cleaning so you can clean out old files and apps that are unused. There’s a Quick Video Editor so you can quickly edit videos for sharing. The Knock On feature allows quick access to notifications with a single tap while App Shortcuts allows long-pressing for fast access to frequently used programs.

You can avail of the LG Fortune 2 with any rate plan from Cricket Wireless.You can get up to four phone lines for only $100 monthly fee. It already includes unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data access.

SOURCE: Cricket