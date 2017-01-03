While 360 videos haven’t yet caught on, it’s beginning to make tiny waves on photo and video sharing social networks. Sound isn’t one of the things that we think about when it comes to these videos, but it does make a difference. The LG 360 Cam is one of the first 360-degree cameras that bring horizontal sound experience. But the latest software update to the gadget brings it one level higher by adding Spatial Audio which adjusts the video’s sound depending on which direction you turn.

The LG 360 Cam is the first compact camera of its kind to offer Spatial Audio, as well as support for YouTube Spatial Audio and 360-degree video in just a single camera solution. Since the camera itself has three different microphones on it, then it makes sense that it adjusts the sound of the video whichever direction you’re turning to. It gives you a feeling like you’re in the center of the video. When you’re viewing the video and moving the cursor around or turning your gadget to have a look around, the sound adjusts to it.

What we’re more familiar with probably is Surround Sound, which is usually used in cinemas and home theater systems, but is still very much different from Spatial Audio. The latter just doesn’t surround you as the former does, but it changes with you as you move around. It is best to experience it with a good pair of headphones rather than just your good ole stereo speakers.

If you have the LG 360 Cam, best to update it now to enjoy Spatial Audio. Connect your cam to your PC through a USB cable. Download the LG Bridge program then log in, if you haven’t yet. Download the 360 CAM Firmware app update and 360 CAM Manager app update. Once you’ve updated both, you’ll see a 3D icon in the video camera settings which will activate Spatial Audio. Happy 360-degree video taking!

SOURCE: LG