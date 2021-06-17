When you want to have a smart lock with connected security features, you either want people to know or you want to somehow pretend that it’s a regular lock. If it’s the latter, smart lock company Level is one of your choices right now even if it’s a relatively new kid on the block. They have announced just their third product called Level Lock and when you first see one, it looks like a pretty regular mechanical lock but of course it is anything but.

Level Lock is somewhere between the two previous products that Level released. The Level Bolt replaced the lock mechanism in the door while the Level Lock Touch Edition provided a touch-sensitive ring to its exterior key assembly. Now the smart lock has its motor, battery, wireless radio, and other components into the bolt mechanism, similar to the, well, Bolt. It has a 6-stage, stainless steel gearbox. It can run for a year using the CR2 battery that slots into the lock.

It also has some similarities to the Level Lock – Touch Edition in that it uses an exterior key mechanism while inside it comes with a simple rotary thumb switch. It is made from 440C Stainless steel and strengthened metal alloys. However, the Level Lock doesn’t have touch support. It is certified BHMA AAA which is a lock security grade. You get a complete lock package with the Level Lock without needing touch and key card support.

You can use either a regular key to open it or a virtual one that you can generate from the Level app. It also has support for Apple HomeKit and Amazon Sidewalk and will have Alexa certification along with the other two Level devices. Through this, you can use voice commands to control the lock and the app also includes a log of who has gone locked and unlocked the door if needed. The clandestine look of the lock also adds to the appeal for those who don’t want their smart locks displayed.

The Level Lock is priced at $249 which is also somewhere in between the $199 Level Bolt and the $329 Level Lock – Touch Edition. It is available in four finishes: matte black, satin nickel, satin chrome, and polished brass.