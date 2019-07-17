The Lenovo Z6 Pro was teased before its official launch last April. We haven’t looked back since then. It’s only now that the smartphone has hit DxoMark. The result is favorable although not as impressive as with those premium flagships. The average mobile score is 95 which makes it to 13th ranking on DxOMark going after OnePlus 6 and the LG G8 ThinQ. The phone boasts a big 6.39-inch AMOLED screen, a waterdrop notch, very thin bezels, the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, and a rear quad-camera system.

You read that right: four cameras. The quad-cam phone features a standard 48Mp 1/2-inch Quad-Bayer camera with a wide-angle lens, 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens camera with PDAF autofocus, 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, plus a dedicated 2Mp video camera. The Time Of Flight (TOF) 3D sensor is also present so you can say there are five shooters. There’s also a Dual LED flash plus 4K video recording at 30fps.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro scored 103 in Photo Mobile but only 79 on Video. The device offers generally accurate target exposures when taking photos. Images show pleasant color rendering when captured indoors. Details are fairly well-preserved while.

Even without added lighting, you will notice accurate exposure and color with flash. Outdoor zoom shots show good details while pictures show a nice shape and contrast to bokeh spotlights. Some not so good things about the camera include the limited dynamic range in high-contrast conditions, desaturated color in outdoor low-light conditions, white balance failures, and strong color shading using flash mixed with tungsten lighting.

As for video recording, the camera results to generally fast autofocus, well-preserved detail in bright light, and good exposure in well-balanced lighting. Unfortunately, we can note the ineffective stabilization, autofocus instabilities, poor tracking, coarse noise in low-light videos, limited dynamic range, plus visible artifacts (ringing, cyan shift, aliasing, and judder included).