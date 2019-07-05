Lenovo already owns the Motorola brand but we don’t think it will ever give up manufacturing new phones. Maybe at least not yet as we find Lenovo mobile devices interesting. The last model we featured was the Lenovo Z6 Pro back in April. That’s different from the Moto phones. Don’t expect the Lenovo vertical foldable phone to arrive anytime soon because it’s all a concept for now. The non-Pro variant of the Lenovo Z6 has just been announced. It’s simply called the Lenovo Z6.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition was actually released in May. We’re looking at a regular Lenovo Z6 with a large 6.39-inch OLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 3G glass back with magnesium alloy build, triple rear camera system (24MP + 8MP telephoto + 5MP depth sensor). The phone can very well be considered as a gaming phone with the 120 Hz sampling rate. The phone also boasts of a DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10.

Lenovo Z6 has gone official with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It offers decent mobile performance and features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C port. Three variants are available: 6GB RAM with 64GB memory, 6GB with 128GB storage, the 8GB RAM plus 128GB memory. Expansion is allowed up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The Lenovo Z6 is powered by a 4000mAh battery capable of 15W fast-charging. Inside the box, you will see a regular 18W charger. Units aren’t out in the market yet but pre-order is up. The rollout will begin on July 9 in China.

No other color options are ready aside from Blue. When it comes to pricing, the phone starts at CNY 1899 ($275) for the 6GB/64GB version. The next variant is CNY 2099 ($305) while the high-specced 8GB/128GB goes at CNY 2499 (365). You can avail of the Android phone from Lenovo and select retail stores.