We’ve only been waiting for new smartphones from Lenovo after several teasers and early renders. Lenovo Z5S phone images surfaced online three weeks ago while the Lenovo Z5 Pro launched with a slider camera design. The past few months have been busy for the brand that also owns Motorola. We weren’t sure then if Lenovo would still be rolling out new phones because Moto phones are doing good but two new phones have just been announced. The Lenovo Z5s and the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT.

Lenovo Z5s

The Lenovo Z5s comes with three cameras at the rear. The camera system is a first for Lenovo. It comes in between the Lenovo Z5 and the Z5 Pro that was just announced last month. The Z5s is a more affordable model. What’s more interesting is that this one comes with a waterdrop notch—also a first for the brand.

The Lenovo Z5s comes equipped with a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor, Adreno 616 GPU, 16 MP selfie shooter with Face Unlock, 16MP wide-angle with 8MP 2x optical zoom lens as rear shooters, and a 3300mAh battery.

Other features of the device include USB-C, 15W charging, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Color options are as follows: Honey Love Orange, Starry Gray, and Titanium Crystal Blue. Pricing starts at CNY 1,398 (about $203). They are now ready for pre-order but market release will be on the 24th.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT wows us in ways we didn’t imagine would happen soon. The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor and hear this: 12GB of RAM. We know 8GB RAM and 10GB RAM. The latter started to be used on some devices but 12GB RAM is ready for the Z5 Pro GT.

Lenovo’s Z5 Pro GT will be released on January 24 for CNY 2698 ($400) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Price hits CNY 4398 ($650) for the 12GB/512GB model. Pre-order will begin on January 15.

View full image HERE