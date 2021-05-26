Earlier this month, we noted the Lenovo Yoga Tablet with HDMI input could be launched soon. Lenovo has finally released the device as an Android tablet that can also double as an HDMI monitor. This tablet comes with a 13-inch display plus 256GB onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Because of its display size, it can work as a portable monitor so you have a bigger screen. It can also work as a secondary screen for your laptop.

With the micro HDMI input, you can also connect the device to your Nintendo Switch. At the moment, it is now up for pre-order in China. Price is set at ¥3299 which is about $515. That’s not exactly affordable but still not as expensive as the Apple iPad Pro. It will be available by May 31

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro includes a flip-out stand. It can flip-up as well so you can also hand the table on the wall. For portability, you can easily carry it with the handle.

The Yoga Pad Pro comes equipped with a 13-inch LTPS LCD screen, 2160 x 1350 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, 400-nits of brightness, HDR10 support, and Dolby Vision. When it comes to audio, the Quad JBL speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and three microphones will do the job.

The Lenovo Yoga Tablet only features one 8MP front-facing camera with fixed focus and ToF sensor for face recognition. There’s the standard WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a 10200 mAh battery. The tablet weighs 820 grams and measures 293.4 x 204 x 6.2 – 24.9mm.