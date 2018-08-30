This week at the IFA 2018 in Berlin, Lenovo is set to make waves and introduce more innovative products that will make our everyday, mobile and digital lives easier. First in line is this Yoga Chromebook that is said to rival the Google Pixelbook. The tech giant may look closely at this new Chromebook and see how it can take on the challenge within the fast-moving Chromebook market. Actually, it’s not just the Chromebook category but the whole notebook market.

The Pixelbook is more known as the premium Chromebook that hasn’t been really rivaled because most OEMs are concentrating in the entry-level market. Lenovo aims to stir change as it launches the Yoga Chromebook.

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook boasts an all-aluminum chassis, sleek design, and an almost edgeless touchscreen display. This one follows the convertible notebook-tablet design that is becoming more popular among the consumers.

You need a tablet and a laptop. Why not get a 2-in-1 gadget that can address most of your mobile needs? The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook can be that one all-in-one device. It comes equipped with the following: a 15.6-inch screen, Full HD 1920 x 1080 or UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution, two USB Type-C, USB 3.0, Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake R processor, Intel HD Graphics 620, 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, microSD card slot, and 100GB of Google Drive storage .

Lenovo decided on a Midnight Blue metal casing finish for this one. You can choose the 16GB RAM version for a higher price. It’s compatible with a Pixelbook Pen that doesn’t come free.

Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook will cost you $599 when it becomes available in October.