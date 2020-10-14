To rise up from a student’s laptop image and present itself as an option for professionals working from home, Lenovo has launched the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise. As the name suggests, this is an enterprise-level 2-in-1 laptop with 13.3-inch FHD+ touchscreen display that rests on a 360-degree hinge to rotate all the way back when you want the Chromebook to be used as a web-based tablet.

Chromebooks are designed to make content creation and collaboration easy; the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise with slim bezel design is no different. It is tailor-made for making editing, creating, and sharing content more effortlessly. It comes with a garaged USI pen for sketching or taking notes, a 5MP world-facing camera for clicking pictures while working.

For power and performance, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise runs Chrome OS and features up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor. The Chromebook comes in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis – measuring just 15.5mm thick. Capable of booting up in seconds, the ThinkPad laptop is offered in Abyss Blue color to add some flair to the working style.

The lightweight Chromebook weighs only 3.3lbs and comes with a battery back-up of one full day. According to Lenovo, it comes with a Rapid Charge feature to charge up to 80-percent in 60 minutes. ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise has a webcam with privacy shutter and dual mics with noise cancellation for clear video calls.

For connectivity, you get a couple of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and Bluetooth 5. Interestingly, the Chromebook will roll out with speedy next-generation Wi-Fi 6, and there will be an optional fingerprint scanner. Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise with Chrome Enterprise for seamless updates and security will be available for a starting price of $579 soon.