Lenovo is one of the more prolific brands these days. It’s not exactly the most popular right now when it comes to smartphones but it offers reliable tablets, laptops, and Chromebooks. A few months ago, Lenovo announced new Yoga tablets, tabs, and a Smart Clock 2. This time, new tablets and Chromebooks are ready. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G tablets are available together with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. The latter makes an impression with its large size but keeps the 2-in-1 form factor.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G are premium tablets. You can use them in markets that offer 5G connectivity. They join the Lenovo P-Series and each one is ideal for different use.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is great for multimedia activities with its premium specs like the 12.6-inch AMOLED screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The screen boasts deep Blacks, 600 nits of brightness, and 107% of the NTSC color gamut. It delivers HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support plus premium audio experience with SLS surround sound JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos technology.

Other specs include WiFi 6, 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 870 processor, and a 10200mAh battery with 45W quick charging support. You can also use a Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus with this tablet. Feel free to also enjoy an integrated trackpad and a full-sized snap-on keyboard.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features a smaller 11-inch IPS screen, Dolby Vision, 5G technology with a nano SIM card, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, 256GB storage, and a 7700mAh rechargeable battery. This device supports Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and an optional keyboard.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is bigger with its 13.3-inch OLED screen with 1920×1080 resolution. This means you can take advantage of a large screen real estate whether fo work, play, or entertainment. It runs on a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB eMMC storage. Other specs of the 2-in-1 include USB-C ports speakers and a 42Whr battery. It will be sold for $429.99 starting this October.