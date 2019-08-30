Lenovo may not be winning in the smartphone game but it has the Motorola brand. It also has other products to sell like smart devices, Chromebooks, laptops, computers, and monitors. There are also tablets like the Lenovo Tab series which is getting two new additions: the Lenovo Tab M7 and the Lenovo Tab M8. The devices run on Android 9 Pie OS and come with Full HD displays, GPS support, and impressive battery life. These are also budget-friendly tablets that won’t go over $160.

Let’s start with the Lenovo Tab M8 (pictured above). The tablet features an 8-inch screen with 1280 x 800 IPS display, 32GB onboard storage, Dolby Audio, MediaTek A22 Tab quad-core 2GHz processor, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 support, ambient light, P-sensor, G-sensor, a 2MP selfie camera, and a 5MP rear shooter.

The tablet also offers an IP5X rating against dust and water. It will be available for only $109.99 when it’s released in October. A Full HD version will also be ready for $159.99–still affordable.

The Lenovo Tab M7 is definitely smaller and lighter with a 7-inch screen with 1024 x 600 IPS display, 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB built-in storage, and MediaTekMT8765B 64-bit quad-core processor (LTE). There is a microSD card slot for extra storage if you want to save more media files. There is a Go Edition of the tablet but only with 1GB of RAM.

The device comes with a G-Sensor, vibration motor, Bluetooth 4.2, 2MP selfie camera, 2MP main shooter, FM radio, and 10-hour battery life. Expect two versions: WiFi and LTE. Lenovo Tab M7 is really a simple, budget-friendly Android tablet. It’s something you can buy for your young child or teenager if they need one for home or school. It’s not exactly ready for rugged use but it’s good enough for basic tablet usage. It will also be available in October with an $89.99 price tag.