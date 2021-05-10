Since the launch of the new iPad Pro, the tablet market has received a sudden spring. The launch was followed by Amazon revealing a refreshed Fire HD 10 for 2021 and the news broke out that Lenovo may be working on a Yoga tablet with HDMI support. Turns out, by way, of the Google Play Console database, Lenovo is also working on the 5G variant for its Tab M10. Hints of a new affordable tablet called Lenovo Tab M10 5G has been traced and the slate looks to be arriving soon.

Reportedly, Google Play Console listing for the Lenovo tablet displays render image of a 10-inch tablet that has been listed with model number TB-X607Z. The tablet named Tab M10 5G, with a similar model number was also spotted on Geekbench.

The listing on the benchmarking site and the Play Console hint at the possibility of the Tab M10 5G being powered by Qualcomm SM6350, which is Snapdragon 690 with an integrated X51 5G modem. The chipset is expected to be paired with 6GB of RAM though there is no reference to the internal memory expected on the tablet.

On the software side, the new tablet is likely to run Android 11. The Tab M10 5G is expected to be a higher-end device in the Lenovo Tab M10 series, not just for the 5G integration, but also with the specs at hand; though information, for now, is pretty scanty to validate the claim.

The 10-inch display of the upcoming tablet, as mentioned in the Play Console listing, will be a full HD+ display with 1200 x 1920-pixel. The panel from the render seems pretty thin. There is no word on the release date or pricing of the tablet yet, but since it is pretty much established that the Tab M10 5G is going to revealed soon, we are going to learn much more about the device in the coming days. Stay tuned!