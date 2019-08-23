When the Lenovo Smart Clock first came out in the market a couple of months ago, there wasn’t much you could do with it aside from the basic Google Assistant and smart speaker things. But that’s probably what you expected from a small and budget-friendly device. An update to its firmware at least gives you a bit more to do with it now as you can turn it into a digital photo frame. You also get the option to have a Continued Conversation with your Google Assistant.

Having the Google Assistant on the Smart Clock is already a big win for consumers as it can also serve as your smart speaker so you can get schedules, information, and let it perform other tasks for you. When you update the firmware to the latest version, one new thing you can enjoy is that you can make it into a digital photo frame. You can display images from your Google Photos collection when the device is idle. If you don’t want that, you can also have “featured” photos from Google show up on the display.

You can also now choose to turn on Continued Conversation which will make it easier to “talk” to your Google Assistant. Instead of having to constantly say the trigger words “Hey Google” every time you need to ask follow up questions or give follow up commands, you get a “natural back and forth conversation” with your digital assistant. It will be active for a certain period of time so you don’t have to say the trigger over and over.

You can also use your Smart Clock to work with your installed security camera so you can view who it is that’s outside your front door. Adding these new features makes the Smart Clock a more useful tool although previously it was already pretty good enough for an $80 device.

The automatic software update for the Lenovo Smart Clock has started rolling out this week. If you don’t have it yet, you can get one if you live in the U.S, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Australia, and Japan. It will soon be available in other territories as well, including India.