This new announcement from Lenovo doesn’t really come as a surprise for those familiar with this brand’s notoriety when it comes to bringing updates to their devices. The Chinese OEM has said that their whole Phab Line, which includes smartphones and tablets, will not receive any Android updates anymore. They will remain with their current version, which are mostly in Marshmallow already, although there are also there are a couple that are still in the Lollipop version. Basically this also means there will be no Nougat for owners of the devices in this line.

Included in those that will not receive any more updates are the original Phab device released in 2015, the Phab Plus, Phab2, Phab2 Plus, and Phab2 Pro. The first two mentioned are still on Android 5.0 Lollipop and will remain there forever while the others are at least on Marshmallow already but will not be getting Nougat-ed anymore. Two tablets, the Tab3 7 Essential and the Tab3 10 Business will also stay where they currently are, which is on version 6 of the Android platform.

While we already expect that for older devices, the Phab2 Pro was just released last year so there should be some more updates to it. In fact, it’s one of the first widely-available phones that have support for Project Tango AR, so not being updated to Nougat is a bummer. No one expected them to get to Android O, so Nougat was the next best thing.

Lenovo did not give any explanation as to why they’re not bringing updates to the line anymore. Probably they will not be adding new Phab devices anytime soon or ever and focus on their newer products like the Vibe and K8 smartphones.

