If you’re looking for a new mid-tier smartphone in a gold color (with a grey option too) and with RAM options, then Lenovo has a suggestion for you. However, you have to be living in India to be able to get this device. That is because the Lenovo P2 has only been launched in India (maybe just for now) and it’s now already available exclusively through the Flipkart online store. There are two options for the RAM, a 3GB and a 4GB variant.

Probably one of the best features of the Lenovo P2 is that it has a 5100mAh battery which the OEM says will make your phone last for three days of usage without having to charge it. When you do have to juice up, you have a 24W fast charger so it won’t take that long (hopefully). It also comes with a One-Key power saver so your battery can be further optimized, especially during the times when you’re not using it anyway.

The P2 has a 5.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. You can choose either a 3GB or 4GB RAM device and both have a 32GB internal storage but can be expanded through a microSD card. Camera-wise, it has a 13GB main shooter and a 5MP front-facing one. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor like most of the new devices launched. But it’s running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow only, but will probably get an upgrade to Nougat of course.

The Lenovo P2 is already available through Flipkart and it costs 17,999 Rs or around $264. There are financing options also available on the online store so if you can’t pay the full amount, there are other ways. It is available in gold or grey colors.

